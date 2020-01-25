‘Leave India and go stay in Pakistan’: Karnataka Min Sriramulu tells Kumaraswamy

The minister was reacting to Kumaraswamy’s recent tweet stating that the BJP is obsessed about Pakistan and the party could not have got votes in India had Pakistan not existed.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Friday accused former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of developing a liking towards Pakistan and said he should leave the country.

Speaking to reporters in the district headquarters town of Chitradurga, the BJP leader said one should not indulge in "double standard politics," with an intention of projecting oneself as good both in India and Pakistan.

"Kumaraswamy is not a serious politician, of late he has developed liking towards Pakistan. Let him leave this country, when he is speaking with love towards Pakistan, why should he live in India, I want to tell the former chief minister to leave the country and go and stay there" he said.

ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ ಎಂಬ ದೇಶ ಈ ಭೂಪಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಇರದೇ ಹೋಗಿದ್ದರೆ ನೀವಿಲ್ಲಿ ಒಂದು ವೋಟು ಪಡೆಯಲೂ ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿರುತ್ತಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಅದಕ್ಕಾಗಿಯೇ ಪಾಕ್ ನಾಮಸ್ಮರಣೆ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಕಾಯಕವಾಗಿಬಿಟ್ಟಿದೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮದೂ ರಾಜಕಾರಣವೇ? ನಿಮ್ಮದೂ ದೇಶ ಪ್ರೇಮವೇ? ಎಂಥ ಯಃಕಶ್ಚಿತ್ ಬದುಕು....?

7/8 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) January 22, 2020

Accusing Kumaraswamy of indulging in vote bank politics, Sriramulu said being a former Prime Minister's son and a former chief minister, by making such statements, he has "caused" pain to people of India.

"If you want to continue with vote bank or appeasement politics, leave the country," he said.

India was a "Hindu Rashtra" in which people of all communities and castes are living together, but parties like the Congress and the JD(S) were trying to create "rift" for the sake of vote bank politics, the minister added.

Sriramulu is among many BJP leaders, who have made controversial statements. On Friday, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that those indulging in anti-national activities must be shot. Minister R Ashoka was at a celebration at the Vidhana Soudha.

Soon after garlanding the statue of Subash Chandra Bose, R Ashoka responded to questions. When asked how the prime accused in the Mangaluru bomb scare case would have been treated had it not been a Hindu man, Ashoka said, “Anyone who sings to the tune of Pakistan and takes part in anti-national activities, be it Hindu, Christian or Muslim, must be shot.” Ironically, the man advocating that 'anti-national people should be shot’ is also the former Home Minister of Karnataka.

With inputs from PTI