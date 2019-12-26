Leander Paes to call time on his illustrious career, announces retirement in 2020

Tennis

Paes, who is the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup with 44 wins, recently dropped out of the top-100 for the first time in 19 years.

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes on Wednesday announced that he will bring the curtains down on his illustrious career in 2020, which will be his farewell season on the Pro-circuit.

His cupboard overflowing with hundreds of trophies, which include 18 coveted Grand Slam doubles titles, the 46-year-old has been enduring a lean patch for some time. The last of his 18 Grand Slams came in 2016 French Open mixed doubles with Martina Hingis.

"I want to announce 2020 as my farewell year as a pro tennis player," Paes wrote in a statement, which he posted on his twitter handle.

"I am looking forward to the 2020 tennis calendar where I will be playing a few select tournaments, travelling with my team and celebrating with all my friends and fans around the world," the statement read further.

"It is all of you who have inspired me to become me and I want to take this year to say "Thank You" to you."

Paes is targeting to be the only tennis player in the history of the sport to play eight successive Olympics. In a career spanning nearly three decades, during which he also overcame a brain tumour, Tokyo Olympics (provided he qualifies) is expected to be his swansong.

He is the only tennis player from the country to have won a singles Olympic medal as he grabbed a historic bronze at the 1996 Atlanta Games, beating Argentina's Fernando Meligeni in the play-off.

With compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi, he created an awe-inspiring partnership during which they dominated the circuit in late 1990s, winning three Grand Slam titles together and claiming the number one rank.

In their partnership, they also weaved a a record 24-match unbeaten streak before splitting as a team due to difference of opinion.

India's Davis Cup hero thanked his parents Dr Vece Paes and Jennifer, both of whom represented India at the highest level, for giving him sports genes.

"I want to thank my parents for their genetics, guidance, discipline, environment they created and unconditional love they've always shown me throughout my life. I would not be who I am without your unstinting support and belief in me, I love you."

He also thanked his two elder sisters and daughter Aiana.

Paes asked fans to share their favourite memories of him over the years using #one last roar.

"2020 is going to be an emotional one and I look forward to seeing all of you out there rolling with me. It has been an honour being your lionheart," he concluded.

