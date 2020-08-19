Leading Tollywood distributor Kamalakar Reddy dies in a road accident

He was known for distributing movies like Arjun Reddy, Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya, Padmavat and several Hollywood movies too.

Leading Tollywood film distributor, G Kamalakar Reddy and his father were killed in a road accident in the early hours on Wednesday at the Wadapally check post in Nalgonda district. Kamalakar Reddy is one of the leading distributors in Tollywood and managing partner for KFC entertainments which was set up in 2011. He is known for distributing movies like Padmavat, Arjun Reddy, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and several other Hollywood films in the Telugu states.



Kamalakar Reddy, (48) and his father Nandagopal Reddy, aged 75 were coming from Nellore in a private ambulance to Hyderabad for the latter's treatment.

At Damacherla mandal near Kondaprolu, the ambulance in which the duo were travelling has hit a lorry which was parked on the road. The accident has resulted in the death of both father and the son on the spot due to a head injury, whereas the ambulance driver was severely injured and was taken to the area hospital in Miryalaguda.