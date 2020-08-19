Leading Tollywood film distributor, G Kamalakar Reddy and his father were killed in a road accident in the early hours on Wednesday at the Wadapally check post in Nalgonda district. Kamalakar Reddy is one of the leading distributors in Tollywood and managing partner for KFC entertainments which was set up in 2011. He is known for distributing movies like Padmavat, Arjun Reddy, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and several other Hollywood films in the Telugu states.
Kamalakar Reddy, (48) and his father Nandagopal Reddy, aged 75 were coming from Nellore in a private ambulance to Hyderabad for the latter's treatment.
At Damacherla mandal near Kondaprolu, the ambulance in which the duo were travelling has hit a lorry which was parked on the road. The accident has resulted in the death of both father and the son on the spot due to a head injury, whereas the ambulance driver was severely injured and was taken to the area hospital in Miryalaguda.
Police have reached the spot and investigation is going on. It is being speculated that the driver might have gone asleep which resulted in the crash. Both the bodies of father and son were taken to the Miryalaguda government hospital for the post-mortem.
According to the sources from the industry, Kamalakarâ€™ and his father were COVID-19 positive and were coming to the Apollo hospital in Hyderabad for treatment from Nellore.
He was also an entertainment professional with an experience of almost 25 years dealing with the theatrical distribution and film exhibition. He has distributed movies of various production houses like Viacom18 motion pictures, Disney, Sony pictures and Warner Bros, according to the information obtained from his LinkedIn account.
â€œHe was such a kind hearted person yet straightforward when it comes to work. He was very close to me personally. Itâ€™s a big loss to the film industry. He is the official partner for Viacom18 and he is the leading distributor of Hollywood movies here. He has also worked in the distribution of movies in several other states too and has a strong base," said Prasanna Kumar from Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC).
Kamalakar was also a member in the Producers council and Telugu film Chamber of Commerce.