Lavish set for Dhruva Sarja’s intro song in ‘Pogaru’?

The song was reportedly shot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Shooting for Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru is progressing well and the filmmakers seem to be leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film will appeal to the audiences. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the makers have spent Rs 3.5 crore on Dhruva Sarja’s introduction song alone. A lavish set was reportedly erected to shoot the song at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The shoot for the song has already been wrapped up.

Directed by Nanda Kishore, Pogaru has Rashmika Mandanna as the lead opposite Dhruva. Dhananjay has been roped in to play the baddie in this flick. The film was delayed as the hero had to gain weight and had to later shed close of 30 kg to play a schoolboy.

French bodybuilder Morgan Aste, popularly known as ‘The Big Rock’, American professional bodybuilder Kai Greene, international athlete John Lucas and German fitness sensation Jo Linder have been signed up for the film. Previously an important action sequence, which will form the film’s climax, featuring Dhruva Sarja and the bodybuilders was canned at Ramoji Film City as well.

The technical crew of this film includes V Hari Krishna for music and Vijay Milton for cinematography. Pogaru is bankrolled by BK Gangadhar under his banner. Another interesting detail that has emerged about Pogaru is that the film will be released in Kannada and Telugu. We hear that it will appeal to the Telugu audiences as well following which the decision was made.

With Pogaru wrapped up, Dhruva Sarja and Nanda Kishore are getting ready to work together on another project. Nanda Kishore pitched the story to Dhruva during the making of Pogaru and an impressed Dhruva agreed to hop on board. Reports say that the prep work for the new project has begun already and shooting will begin after Pogaru hits the marquee. Uday Mehta will be bankrolling this venture under his banner.

