Lava announces design challenge for the ‘next Indian smartphone’

At the end of the competition, top three winning teams will get a pre-placement interview opportunity at Lava.

Atom Tech Shorts

With the anti-China sentiment prompting many to move away from using Chinese phones, homegrown mobile handset brand Lava International Limited has launched a ‘Design in India’ contest. Through this contest, Lava is inviting entries for designing the ‘next Indian smartphone’.

Lava’s Design in India contest is open for B.Tech/B.E/B. Des/M.Des students/professionals. Students and professionals from engineering (ECE/IT/CS/Mech/Industrial Design) departments can participate in this contest in groups of 1-3 members and win a chance to work for Lava’s Design-in-India team.

The registration process for this contest will be open until July 9, 2020.

Lava’s Design in India contest will be conducted in three parts: Ideation, creating a prototype and presentation to the jury.

Speaking about the contest, Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International said, “Through this unique initiative, we want to give the youth of our country a platform to play their part in this nation building process. We invite them to use their creative skills and bring fresh perspectives to our design methods.”

Lava’s Design team will mentor the contestants throughout the competition. The judging panel will be led by Sanjeev Agarwal, Chief Manufacturing Officer, Lava International.

At the end of the competition, top three winning teams will get a pre-placement interview opportunity at Lava. They will additionally receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

“Designing in India has been a very big strength for our brand over the last few years. It not only helped us translate customer insights into products but also let us build unique propositions for our customers. Being mentored by the Lava Design team can be a very meaningful opportunity for the young talent of our country,” Sanjeev said in a statement.