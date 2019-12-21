Lathi charge at anti-CAA protest in Kozhikode by Congress

CAA protest

Kozhikode police also arrested congress leaders who led the march against the citizenship amendment bill on Saturday.

A protest undertaken by the District Congress Committee in Kozhikode took a violent turn when cops used lathis on protestors who jumped police barricades placed on the road.

The protest march against the controversial citizenship amendment bill was undertaken by the youth Congress workers in the city, lead by the District Congress Committee (DCC) President T Siddique.

The city police attempted to stall the protest march to the post office, protestors one-upped the cops by jumping the barricades that were placed. This triggered violence after the police attempted to quell the protest by lathi charge.

State General secretary of the Youth Congress, Vidya Balakrishnan, DCC President T Siddique, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President Advocate Praveen Kumar were arrested during the ensuing clash.

Apart from Kozhikode, several districts where congress workers had undertaken Anti CAA protests in Kerala witnessed clashes. In Thiruvananthapuram, police arrested congress workers blocked the General Post Office. Clashes were further reported in Malappuram, Kanjangad, Pathanamthitta and Kochi as well on Saturday.