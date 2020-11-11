Last rites of Army soldiers killed in J&K anti-terror operations held with state honours

Army jawan Ryada Mahesh from Telangana and Praveen Kumar Reddy from Andhra were killed in an encounter along the LoC.

The last rites for Army jawan Ryada Mahesh, who was killed in an anti-terror operation along with three other personnel at the Jammu and Kashmir Machil sector, was held with state honours on Wednesday in Telangana. The 26-year old Mahesh hailed from an agricultural family in Komanpally village of Velpur mandal in Nizamabad district. The last rites were performed in the presence of Army officers and district authorities along with several dignitaries.

On the intervening night between November 7-8, a patrolling party in the Machil sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmirâ€™ Kupwara district had detected some movement, with militants trying to cross the border. During the encounter, three militants were killed. Three Army soldiers including an officer and a BSF jawan were also killed.

Earlier on Tuesday night, the mortal remains of the soldier were received at the Begumpet airport. Telangana state government officials and representatives have also paid tributes to the martyred soldier. On Wednesday, Army officials presented the guard of honour to the martyred jawan. Local public representatives and people from Komanpally and neighbouring villages attended the funeral.

State Minister for Roads and Buildings and Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind attended the funeral and offered their tributes before consoling the family of the jawan.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has also expressed his grief over the death. He said that Mahesh would be remembered in history as one who sacrificed his life for the country. The CM said that the state government would stand by and support the family while announcing a Rs 50 lakh financial assistance for the family. He also said that one member of Maheshâ€™s family would be given the government job based on educational qualifications beside a plot for a house.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of jawan Praveen Kumar Reddy who was killed in the same operation arrived and his last rites were held with state honours at his native place at Reddyvaripalli in Irala of Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his condolences and announced Rs 50 lakh financial assistance for the family of Praveen.