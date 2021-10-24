Landslips hit Pathanamthitta, Kottayam: A house, vehicles washed away

The landslips took place a week after unexpected landslides in Kottayam and Idukki took the lives of 42 people.

news Kerala Rains 2021

Landslips have been reported in parts of Pathanamthitta and Kottayam on Saturday, a week after unexpected landslides occurred in parts of Kottayam and Idukki last week, taking away 42 lives and destroying houses. On Saturday, October 23, there were reports that a house was destroyed and vehicles were washed away in heavy rain. No casualties have been reported.

At least three landslips occurred on Saturday, at Kurumanmuzhi near Ranni, Asambani in Mundakkayam and the Sabarimala forest, reports The Hindu. The Angamoozhy-Kottamonpara Bridge went under water. In Pathanamthitta, the landslips were reported in the forests near Seethathodu and Angamoozhy, says OnManorama . Angamoozhy town was submerged in water.

Water rose in the Manimalayar River in Kottayam again this time, after the rains. Last Saturday's rains had washed away houses of families living on the banks of Manimalayar. Mundakkayam, which reeled under the force of rain last week, was inundated again this Saturday.

Rains began to fall incessantly by Saturday afternoon, prompting the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue orange warnings and forecast heavy rainfall for the night. Orange warnings were given to Ernakulam and Idukki and yellow to the rest of the districts late Saturday. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) gave out several warnings of thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty wind in many parts of the state. Cyclonic circulation is likely to bring more rain on Sunday, the KSDMA said.

The IMD has issued five yellow warnings for Sunday, October 24, in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Wayanad. Itâ€™s green for the rest of the districts. In four of these districts â€“ Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam and Wayanad â€“ orange warnings have been issued for October 26, Tuesday.

It has also been informed that the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam has reached 136 feet. The maximum limit is 142 feet.