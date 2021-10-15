Land Rover driver tries to shoot Bengaluru man for not giving way

The fight between the two started over giving way in the same direction in a narrow street near the MS Ramaiah Medical College.

Police in Bengaluru have arrested a man for reportedly opening fire at a fellow road user in a fit of road rage on Wednesday night. The gunshots were fired near MS Ramaiah Medical College in the cityâ€™s northern limits around 9.30 pm. The complainant, Anil, who was on a two wheeler, approached the police after he managed to flee the spot unharmed. Jurisdictional Yeshwanthpur police registered a FIR based on the complaint and identified the culprit using CCTV cameras.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Dharmender Kumar Meena said the accused has been identified as Ravish Gowda and he was driving a luxury Land Rover SUV. He was arrested on Thursday. The DCP said that he has been remanded to judicial custody.

The fight started over giving way in a narrow street. The duo had engaged in a verbal fight, and after being left frustrated the accused flashed his gun out, police said. The probe revealed that the gun was licensed and he had permission to carry the gun. Police will now pursue an attempt to murder case among others. The DCP said with his gun being licensed, they have modified the sections of the arms act initially mentioned in the complaint.

Incidents of road rage in Bengaluru are not uncommon. In March, a doctor in the city was accosted by a fellow driver on the road. The incident took place near Rajarajeshwari Arch in the cityâ€™s western limits. During peak bumper to bumper traffic, the driver of the car behind the doctorâ€™s vehicle kept honking, despite there being no way for him to make space. Then all of sudden he bumped his car. When the doctor went to check the damage caused to his car, the other driver started abusing him. During the exchange, the doctor was punched in the eyes.