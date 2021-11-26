Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to AIIMS

According to reports, the senior leader complained of fever and drowsiness

news Health

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) emergency ward on Friday, November 26, after complaining of fever and drowsiness.

An AIIMS doctor said that the veteran politician is down with fever and drowsiness, but his condition doesn't look serious as of now. Sources told IANS that he has tested negative for dengue, malaria, and typhoid, but has been kept under the doctors' close observation.

Earlier this week, Lalu addressed supporters on the occasion of the RJD's 25th foundation day, and claimed that the party has the backing of farmers and the weaker sections of the society which will help it form the government in the state in the next Assembly election in Bihar.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to withdraw the laws is a victory for the farmers. Narendra Modi and arrogance have been defeated. However, the movement will continue till a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) is made,” he had said.

Modi had last week announced that the three central farm laws will be withdrawn. “The ruling NDA in the state and at the Union government were rattled by the massive and unprecedented support that RJD got recently from farmers. The RJD has got the support of farmers and weaker sections of the society. We will form the government in the state in the next Assembly poll. The party will give more tickets to women at that time,” the 73-year-old former Chief Minister added.

The RJD supremo, who has been staying in Delhi after his release from jail a few months ago, said he did not feel like staying away from the people of Bihar any longer. He was convicted in a number of fodder scam cases and is now out on bail. He appeared before a special CBI court in Patna in connection with another case relating to the fodder scam on Tuesday, November 23.

With IANS inputs