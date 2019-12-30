Lal scripts for Lal Jr’s next, titled ‘Tsunami’

Mollywood

Following the massive success of his latest release Driving License, director Jean Paul Lal is gearing up to wield the megaphone for his next. We hear that Jean Paul Lal’s next film has been titled Tsunami. Ace filmmaker – actor and Jean Paul’s dad Lal will be penning the script for Tsunami.

The title poster of this film was unveiled some time ago on the director’s Instagram handle. We also hear that Tsunami is based on some real-life incidents. The film will be presented by Allan Antony under the banner Panda Dad Production. Lal took it to Instagram unveiling the first look poster and title of the film with the caption, "Making our Christmas even more merrier; TSUNAMI - Based on an innocent true story.”

Lal and Lal Jr have earlier collaborated for the Honey Bee franchise, but Lal worked as an actor at the time in his son’s film. He was also the title character in Jean Paul’s 2014 psychological thriller Hi, I’m Tony.

Driving License, helmed by Jean Paul Lal alias Lal Jr, had Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu play the lead roles. The film was bankrolled by Supriya Menon under the home banner Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. The script for was penned by Sachy.

A thorough commercial entertainer, Driving License was about a superstar who is crazy about luxury cars. Prithviraj plays the superstar Hareendran in the film with Suraj Venjaramoodu as a motor vehicle inspector, who is a fan of the former. The technical crew of this film included Ranadive for wielding the camera and Sushin Shyam to compose the tunes.

It may be noted here that Lal played an important role in Indrajith starrer Thakkol released earlier this month. Before that, he acted in the film Helen, playing Anna Ben’s dad.

