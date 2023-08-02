Lagaan, Devdas art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio near Mumbai

Nitin Desai, a renowned art director known for films such as â€˜Jodhaa Akbarâ€™ and â€˜Hum Dil De Chuke Sanamâ€™, was found dead at his studio in Karjat near Mumbai.

Renowned art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found dead allegedly by suicide at his ND Studios in Karjat near Mumbai early on Wednesday, August 2, official sources said. The Karjat Police rushed to his studio for investigation, and the cause of the suicide was not clear. Desai died just three days before his 58th birthday on Sunday (August 6). Many top Bollywood personalities mourned his sudden demise.

Police were attempting to verify if he has left behind any suicide note at the studio or any other location. Among the top-rung art directors of Bollywood, the Dapoli (Ratnagiri) born Desai was the art director for major films such as Devdas, Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Harishchandrachi Factory, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, etc.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.