Kuwait International Travel: All you Need to Know for a Safe Trip This Year

You need to prepare adequately for that dream trip to Kuwait City.

If you have chosen Kuwait as a destination for tourism, business meetings, and hangouts, you need to know many things. Kuwait is a country with a population of about 4.25 million people. That is approximately the size of the State of New Jersey, in the United States.

Kuwait is also a conservative country. Which means it is a country where pornography, chewing gums, or eating bacon can earn you a jail term. However, it is an attractive place with great reception and cuisines.

Therefore, you need to prepare adequately for that dream trip to Kuwait City and, amongst other requirements, you will need to apply for a Kuwait visa online to be able to get into the country.

Can I Travel to Kuwait at Any Time?

If you intend to go to Kuwait for tourism or relaxation, consider going during the Spring or Autumn (between March-May or September -October). During these times, the temperature is not harsh, and you can pay a visit to the beaches.

However, in the warmer months, you can choose to wear lighter clothes, get a tan, and make sure your air conditioners are working fine.

What are the Visa Requirements for a Trip to Kuwait?

If you are from any of the European Union countries, the USA, and some other countries, including Japan and China, you can apply for a Kuwait visa online.

The e-visa will be sent to your mail after filling the online form and fulfilling every requirement. It relatively costs around 3KWD ($10).

Residents of any other country must apply at a Kuwait Embassy or Consulate close to them. However, there is a visa-exempt for countries like Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE members.

What are Kuwaiti Customs?

Kuwait is an Islamic dominated country. Consequently, all laws and customs are influenced by Islam. Pork, smoking, alcohol, chewing gum, homosexuality, cross-dressing, and pornography that are largely frowned at and can earn you a beating or a jail term.

If you have truckloads of sleeveless wear, consider leaving them at home. And, your bikinis are only permitted in private pools, not public ones.

Visitors do not need to fast during Ramadan. However, if you eat publicly during the month of Ramadan, you can get arrested.

Life in Kuwait

Living in Kuwait is quite expensive. Accommodation costs between 45.35KWD ($150) to 151.18KWD ($500). On the other hand, food is easy to come by with a feeding cost of about 7.56KWD ($25).

Running out of cash is totally up to you as ATMs are available at most strategic places in Kuwait. The country has impressive architecture and historical sites, mostly the ruins of the Gulf war in 1991.

Generally, the people of Kuwait are very welcoming. They will readily volunteer to show you directions when you need them. Most residents are expatriates and were probably as confused as you are the first time they arrived in the country!

However, no matter what you do, do not talk ill of the monarchs!

This article was produced in association with Kuwait Visa.