Kunchacko Boban thanks fans for supporting ‘Chackochan Challenge’

From planting a sapling to following a fitness regime, actor Kunchacko Boban suggested a range of activities as part of the ‘Chackochan Challenge’ to help people alleviate lockdown boredom.

Flix Mollywood

Popular Mollywood actor Kunchacko Boban recently launched a fun challenge on social media to keep himself as well as followers engaged and entertained during the lockdown. The actor posted a series of posts as part of the ‘Chackochan Challenge’, wherein he wrote and posted videos about a range of activities and hobbies that would help people tackle lockdown boredom.

The actor kickstarted the challenge on June 10 by writing about the importance of social work. Praising NGOs and the government for helping the needy, Kunchacko Boban urged fans to make donations. Adding that he did his bit, Kunchacko wrote, “Most of us have a friend or a family member who has fallen prey to these trying times, and on day one of the Chackochan Challenge, I request you to show them how much you care. Let me know in the comments if you were able to put a smile on someone's face today; I'd love to read about it.”

Day 2 of the challenge was all about planting saplings and inculcating eco-friendly practices. Sharing images and details about the sapling he planted, Kunchacko wrote, “Every tree you protect is a meaningful gift to our future generation. What I have planted today is a shade-giving tree called Apple Ber. Whether you plant a tree on environment day or any other day, nurturing, protecting and planting more trees is the real challenge.”

He shifted the focus on connecting with friends and spoke about the need to bond with your loved ones on the third day of the challenge, while the fourth challenge was dedicated to a chess face-off between him and GS Pradeep. Kunchacko wrote about strengthening his mind in the fourth challenge.

On the fifth day, he revisited books he read years ago and encouraged fans to share reviews of the books they’ve read, followed by a video about exercising and taking care of one’s physical health on the sixth day of the challenge. He concluded the series by writing about how he took over the kitchen and encouraged everyone to contribute to household chores.

In a Facebook post on June 18, the actor thanked his fans for extending their support to him for doing the challenge and engaging in the comments. “Let's spread happiness and positivity in all directions,” he wrote while hoping that fans had their own takeaways from the series.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Nizhal and is currently working on upcoming Malayalam movie Bheemante Vazhi.