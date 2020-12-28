Kunchacko Boban to team up with â€˜Thamashaâ€™ director for new film

The film is scripted by Chemban Vinod, who is also playing the lead role and co-producing the venture.

Reports have recently emerged that Mollywood actor Kunchacko Boban is teaming up with director Ashraf Hamza of Thamasha fame for a new film. Interestingly, this film is scripted by Chemban Vinod, who is also playing the lead role and co-producing it. Besides Kunchacko Boban and Chemban Vinod, the film also has Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal in crucial roles. Girish Gangadharan has been roped in as the cinematographer. The project started rolling recently in Kuttipuram amidst high expectations.



While Kunchacko Boban has joined the sets of this new film, he has several other films lined up in different stages of production. Nayattu, starring Kunchacko Boban and directed by Martin Prakkat, has a strong technical crew with Shahi Kabir penning the script, Shyju Khalid working the camera and Mahesh Narayanan doing the edits. Nayattu is bankrolled by director Ranjithâ€™s Gold Coin Pictures in association with Martin Prakkat Films. Recent reports say that Kunchacko Boban has completed shooting his portions of the film. Further, Kunchacko Boban recently wrapped up the shooting of Nizhal in which he shares screen space with Nayanthara. Touted to be a thriller, the film is being directed by Appu N Bhattathiri.



Other than these films, the actor also has Mohan Kumar Fans and Pada in post-production. Bobby and Sanjay have penned the script for Mohan Kumar Fans, making this the fourth time the duo is working with Kunchacko Boban. Jis Joy is directing this venture, which is touted to be a feel-good entertainer. Siddique reportedly plays a film personality in it and Kunchacko Boban an aspiring singer named Krishnan Unni. The rest of the star cast includes Mukesh, Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, Vinay Forrt, Ramesh Pisharody and Basil Joseph in supporting roles. Prince Joy is composing music, while Bahul Ramesh has been signed up as the cinematographer and Ratheesh Raj as the editor. Mohan Kumar Fans is bankrolled by Listin Stephenâ€™s Magic Frames.



Kunchacko Bobanâ€™s Pada, which is in post-production, stars Vinayakan, Joju George and Dileesh Pothan in the main roles. It is a Kamal KM directorial which is bankrolled by E4 Entertainments. Sameer Thahir has worked the camera for this venture.



Chemban Vinod, in the meantime, is waiting for the release of Churuli. The Jallikattu director Lijo Jose Pellisery is wielding the megaphone for this film. It is a sci-fi film directed and co-produced by Lijo Jose Pellissery and written by S Hareesh. The film stars Chemban Vinod, Vinay Forrt and Joju George in the lead roles. Churuli is being bankrolled by Lijo Jose Pellissery and Chemban Vinod Jose under the banners Movie Monastery and Chembosky Motion Pictures, in association with Jesto Varghese, O Thomas Panicker and Naushad Salahudin.



Chemban Vinod also has Idi Mazha Kaattu in his kitty. Directed by Ambiliy S Rengan, the film stars Sreenath Bhasi and Sabumon Abdusamad, besides Chemban Vinod.