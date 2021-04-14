Kunchacko Boban-Arvind Swami's 'Rendagam/Ottu' first look poster is out

The Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film is being directed by Fellini TP of 'Theevandi' fame.

The first look of Kunchako Boban and Arvind Swamiâ€™s upcoming bilingual thriller was released by the makers recently. Titled Rendagam in Tamil and Ottu in Malayalam, the poster for the film was shared by actor Dulquer Salmaan. Rendagam will mark Kunchako Bobanâ€™s Tamil debut. The film is being directed by Fellini TP of Theevandi fame.

Rendagam / Ottu is being produced by actor Aryaâ€™s banner The Show People, and is being presented in association with Shaji Nadesanâ€™s August Cinema and Cineholix. The filmâ€™s cinematography is being handled by Vijay and will be edited by Appu N Bhattathiri. Rendagam/ Ottu will have music by AH Kaashif.

The poster is a multi-tiered design, common to what weâ€™ve been seeing lately when it comes to film posters. The poster has stills from fight sequences and also sketches of an urban city, where the film is set. Both Kunchacko and Arvind sport unique looks in the poster.

Popular Malayalam star Kunchacko Boban has a slew of films waiting to release this year. After Anjaam Pathiraa that released in 2020, the star was seen in films such as Mohan Kumar and Fans, Nayattu and Nizhal this year. Some of his latest announcements of new films include Nna, Thaan Case Kodu, Aaram Pathiraa, a sequel to the recently released Anjaam Pathiraa, Neela Velicham, Malayalam Tailors and Ariyippu. Ariyippu will be the actorâ€™s 100th film.

Wishing chackomaash all the best for his new film which also marks his tamil debut !! Kunchacko Boban Posted by Dulquer Salmaan on Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Arvind Swami, meanwhile, was last seen in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in Tamil. He also has unreleased films such as the long delayed Naragasooran and Sathuranga Vettai 2. He is also part of AL Vijayâ€™s Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Arvind Swamiâ€™s first look as the late ADMK leader MG Ramachandran, with his uncanny resemblance, has got his fans impressed.

Although most popular in Tamil, Arvind has also acted in Malayalam films in the past. This includes Daddy in 1992 and Devaraagam in 1996.