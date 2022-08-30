KTR says he has tested positive for coronavirus

news Coronavirus

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has tested positive for coronavirus for a second time. The Minister for Industry, Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development took to Twitter on Tuesday, August 30, to announce that he has tested positive. "Thought this was behind us but clearly it is not. After developing symptoms, got tested for Covid & it's positive," said KTR, who is also working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). He said that he would be isolating at home.

"I request all who met with me over the last few days to kindly get tested & take precautions," he said. KTR, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had earlier tested positive for coronavirus in April last year. So far, a total of 6,92,57,088 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Telangana as of Tuesday, according to the Union government’s CoWIN dashboard. Of these, 3,23,70,657 are first doses, 3,12,71,431 are second doses, and 56,15,000 are precaution doses.

Only around 12% of the eligible 77 crore population in India in the age group of 18-59 years have taken the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, officials said on Tuesday. Besides, 35% of the 16.80 crore population aged 60 years and above, healthcare and frontline workers have been administered the precaution dose, officials said. A total of 15.66 crore precaution doses have been given till now with 10.39 crore doses being administered since July 15 till now after the 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' was launched, official sources said.

The precaution dose coverage among the 64,89,99,721 eligible population between 18-59 years was 8% till July 14. Since July 15, 10,16,78,376 doses of Covishield, 1,68,14,771 doses of Covaxin and 85,03,008 doses of Corbevax have been given. According to health ministry data, 98% of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 92% have been fully vaccinated.