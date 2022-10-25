KTR to inaugurate Nagole flyover in Hyderabad on October 26

The Nagole flyover is the sixteenth flyover project completed as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) initiated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the Nagole flyover in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 26. The flyover is part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) initiated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, which aims to strengthen signal-free and improved transportation systems in the city.

The Nagole flyover project was undertaken at a total cost of Rs 143.58 crore, including land acquisition and utility shifting costs. The bridge has a length of 990 meters with six bidirectional lanes. Motorists in the city will benefit greatly from this signal-free route from Uppal to LB Nagar, particularly in terms of decrease in pollution and travel time. Additionally, it will become easier to get from the airport in Shamshabad to Uppal by way of Aramghar and LB Nagar.

The Nagole flyover is the sixteenth flyover project completed as part of the SRDP. The 41 completed SRDP works are now being made available one at a time. Out of the 47 pending projects, 31 have been completed while 16 are in various stages of development. Five underpasses and 15 flyovers have been built so far.

To help relieve traffic issues, two additional flyovers will soon be inaugurated in the cityâ€™s two fastest growing areas, namely Madhapur and Gachibowli. The public will soon have access to the Kothaguda flyover and the Shilpa Layout flyover. The opening of the Shilpa Layout bridge is scheduled for November. The Kothaguda flyover construction is expected to be complete soon and it will be ready for use by the first week of December. With these two flyovers, the city will have a total of 18 flyovers.