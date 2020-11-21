KTR condemns Telangana BJP chief’s comment that CM KCR has terrorist ties

Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay had suggested that intelligence agencies should keep a close watch on KCR.

news Controversy

Telangana's industry minister KT Rama Rao has taken strong exception to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's comment that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has links with terrorist outfits. Both the TRS and the BJP have filed complaints against each other with the State Election Commission (SEC) over derogatory remarks.

KT Rama Rao, who is also working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), said the BJP leader is stooping to a new low. "Making baseless comments that Hon'ble CM has links to terrorist outfits is stooping to a new low and most reprehensible rhetoric," he tweeted. He is also the son of the chief minister.

"Let's fight elections like how they should be fought without making absurd, illogical and ridiculous comments like these," he added.

Bandi Sanjay, a Lok Sabha MP, had tweeted that there are doubts that KCR has links with terrorists, and suggested that intelligence agencies should keep a close watch on KCR.

The TRS, in response, has filed a complaint against Bandi Sanjay Kumar for derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister. The party also demanded the arrest of the BJP president on charges of hate speech and violating the model code of conduct.

The BJP, on the other hand, also filed a complaint with the SEC alleging that defamatory remarks were made by the Telangana Chief Minister against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party claimed to the SEC through a letter that the Chief Minister made "abusive and unwarranted" comments against the Prime Minister. The party claimed that the allegations against the BJP for creating communal tensions were false.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting at TRS headquarters, KTR slammed Bandi Sanjay for staging a dharna at Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar on Friday.

"Why dharna at Charminar temple. Why not Birla Mandir or Tadbund temple," asked KTR. He alleged that BJP's designs to create Hindu-Muslim problems are clear.

The BJP leader had visited the temple abutting Charminar, leading to some tension in the area. This, he said, was to swear that he has not written a letter to the Election Commission seeking that distribution of relief among flood-affected be stopped, as being alleged by the TRS.

KTR also ridiculed the promise made by Bandi Sanjay that if BJP wins GHMC polls it will waive off all traffic challans in the city. "They think that they can fool people. Why is BJP not paying challans in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh or Karnataka?” asked the TRS leader.