K'taka teacher beats class 2 kid struggling to pronounce word, films and shares video

In the video, which is being shared widely, the teacher is seen beating the child as he struggles to pronounce a Kannada word.

The Karnataka Education Department has suspended a school teacher from Ballari for recording and sharing the video of a child struggling to pronounce a Kannada word. In the video, the teacher is also seen mocking and beating the student.

The Education Department suspended T Chandrashekharappa, an assistant teacher at the Government Higher Primary School at Huvinahadagali in Ballari district, for recording and sharing the video of the child struggling to pronounce the word ‘Pakkelubu’ .

In the video, the teacher is heard repeatedly urging the student to pronounce the word 'Pakkelubu' in Kannada, which means ribs in English. However, the student struggles to pronounce the full word and is seen attempting to repeatedly pronounce the word clearly. After several attempts, the teacher, who seems to have lost patience, then starts mocking and beating the child.

The incident took place on January 3 during a 'Nali-Kali' teaching session in the school. According to the Education Department, the teacher violated Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act by causing physical and mental torture to the child. The video of the incident was widely shared on social media and the teacher was criticised for picking on the student.

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar took note of the video and wrote to the Commissioner of Department of Public Instruction K G Jagadeesha Kumar. “Children at a tender age cannot pronounce some words. Through the process of learning, they will pick it up. However, during such time, if videos are recorded and uploaded on social media, it is not right. The child’s self-confidence will be affected and they will hesitate to try again.”

C Nagaraj, the Block Education Officer in Huvinahadagali, visited the school on Friday and issued the suspension order to the teacher