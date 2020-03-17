ASHA workers in Karnataka lend a helping hand in the fight against coronavirus

However, the ASHA workers are waiting for the safety equipment that has been promised to them.

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) in Karnataka, who, until two months ago, were on a strike demanding the payment of their fixed monthly wages, are now going door-to-door to collect information about people who have returned from countries affected by the coronavirus. This is despite the fact that the community health workers are yet to get safety gear like masks and gloves.

"We are collecting information about people who have returned from a foreign country. We are asking details like where they have come from, their travel route and if they are showing any symptoms," says Nagalakshmi D, Secretary of Karnataka State Samyukta ASHA Workers' Association.

However, the ASHA workers are waiting for the safety equipment that has been promised to them.Nagalakshmi says that workers in Bengaluru were promised safety equipment like masks and gloves, but are yet to receive them. Meanwhile, equipment has not been promised to ASHA workers in other parts of the state, D Nagalakshmi, Secretary of the ASHA Workers Association, alleges.

ASHA workers, who are community health volunteers trained to be the interface between the community and the public healthcare system in India, have since last week been conducting surveys to gather information about those who are likely to be affected by COVID-19 in the state.

The workers are educating people and busting myths around COVID-19. Koushalya, an ASHA worker in Koppal district, says there are challenges from people who are paranoid about coronavirus. "There was an incident in Hosahalli last week where we met a resident who had come back from Hajj in Saudi Arabia. The people living nearby were not allowing this person to come out over fears he carried the infection.” ASHA workers then clarified misconceptions the people about the disease, she adds.

The Karnataka government had earlier cancelled the leaves of medical superintendents, doctors, and contract workers at all hospitals under the Department of Health and Family Welfare in the state. ASHA workers too have been working without leaves, and putting in extra hours as well.

"We are working without holidays. In addition to the surveys, we are also spreading awareness about coronavirus and asking people to maintain hygiene and wash their hands," says Nagalakshmi, an ASHA worker in Bengaluru (separate from the Association secretary). "Each survey takes 15 minutes and we are trying to conduct as many surveys as possible. We have increased our working hours to 4-5 hours (from 2-3 hours)."

The additional work due to the coronavirus pandemic also comes at a time when Bengaluru is seeing a spike cholera cases. A total of 80 gastroenteritis cases were reported in the city in the first two weeks of March, along with 17 cases of cholera.

"We have been asked to report any cases of water stagnation and ensure that health officials are asked to clear them. We are also spreading awareness about cholera among residents in Bengaluru," says Nagalakshmi.

On a day-to-day basis, ASHA workers are also tasked with keeping track of government health targets including immunisation, institutional births, family planning and nutrition.

In January, thousands of ASHA workers in Karnataka protested against non-payment of due wages by the government. The strike was called off after the state government announced that it will pay 15 months’ worth of wages to workers.

In Karnataka, ASHA workers are due a fixed sum of Rs 6,000 per month. This includes Rs 4,000 from the state government's funds and Rs 2,000 from the National Health Mission funds. ASHA workers are also paid additional incentives between Rs 3,500 and Rs 5,000 per month.