KSRTC to resume bus operations to Maharashtra from September 22

The official statement says that services will be operated from Bengaluru, Davangere, Mangaluru and other parts of the state depending upon the demand.

The Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) on Friday announced that transportation services to Maharashtra will resume from September 22 as a part of restarting inter-state services. According to the official statement, “As lockdown has been relaxed, KSRTC will restart operations to Maharashtra State from 22-09-2020.” Services will be operated from Bengaluru, Davangere, Mangaluru and other parts of Karnataka depending on the passenger density. All passengers will have to wear masks and can book tickets online or through advance reservation counters.

The KSRTC had earlier announced that it will restart operations to Goa from September 7 after the lockdown relaxation. Services with Andhra Pradesh have also resumed. The state had earlier stopped inter-state services due to the lockdown necessitated by COVID-19. Special services to Kerala from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu and Sulia were open during Onam, from August 25 to September 6.

Before the pandemic, Karnataka had 2,500 buses plying to neighbouring states every day.

In August, State Transport Minister Laxman Savadi had said that, “From our end, we are all set to restart bus operations to these states Telangana, Goa, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. We are also ready to restart services to Puducherry, but not Maharashtra.” He had also said that the state government had already written to its counterparts in the other states and was awaiting their permission to resume services.

As a part of Unlock 3.0, the Karnataka government had lifted all restrictions put in place for inter-state travellers as precautions against COVID-19. The state government had also done away with mandatory registering on the Seva Sindhu app, mandatory quarantine for 14 days for those travelling from other states, compulsory health check-ups at state borders, bus and railway stations, or airports upon arrival.

However, the state has asked people to monitor their health for 14 days from the date of their arrival for any symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough, cold, throat pain, difficulty in breathing, etc. If there are any symptoms, they have been asked to seek medical consultation without fail or call the Apthamitra helpline (14410).