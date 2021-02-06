'Krack' director Gopichand Malineni lodges complaint over pending remuneration

The director of the cop action thriller lodged a complaint with the Telugu Film Directors' Association over pending remuneration for the film.

Director Gopichand Malineni, whose film Krack had recently released in theatres during Sankranthi, has reportedly lodged a complaint against the film’s producer Tagore Madhu over non-payment of pending remuneration. In his complaint to the Telugu Film Directors' Association, Gopichand's has said that the producer is refusing to pay a pending remuneration of Rs 30 lakh, Cinema Express reported.

The producer has allegedly failed to keep his promise of paying the pending dues after the release of the film. It may be noted that Krack had also run into trouble during the release of the film over financial issues. The films’ financiers reportedly took the legal route demanding that the dues owed to them be cleared, and stalled the release of the film. As a result, première shows in the United States and the morning shows in India were canceled on the day of release, and the film later opened with the matinee show.

Producer Madhu had earlier produced the Tamil film Ayogya starring Vishal, a remake of the Telugu film Temper. Ayogya’s failure at the box office and the ensuing debts are being cited as the reason behind Krack’s financial tussle.

Krack stars Ravi Teja as a cop who plays by his own rules, and Shruti Haasan plays the female lead. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani are cast in key roles.

Upon watching the film, Megastar Chiranjeevi heaped praises on the commercial entertainer. Chiranjeevi met director Gopichand and congratulated him on the success of the film.

Gopichand took to Twitter and wrote “It’s a MegaDay for me ! Appreciation from the Megastar is like a truthful testimony for a commercial success interaction with ChiranjeeviGaru is always an education. Got to learn many important things in a short meeting”

Ram Charan upon watching the film also took to social media and hailed the actors and technicians who worked for the film. Heaping praise on S Thaman’s rousing background score and Gopichand’s engaging narration, the actor wrote, “Enjoyed #Krack a lot! My fav @RaviTeja_offl garu in top form! @shrutihaasan was at her best. @thondankani & @varusarath5 pulled off their characters with ease. @MusicThaman 's BG score held the movie very well! Your execution is top-notch @megopichand . Congrats to the entire team”

According to some reports, Krack collected a share of Rs 12.5 crore in the first three days and is all set to break even soon considering the positive reception for the film. The film accumulated a worldwide share of close to Rs 25 crore and reportedly breached the break-even mark despite the 50% occupancy. Less than a month after its theatrical release, Krack was released on the OTT platform Aha on February 5.

