Kotak Mahindra Bank, CEO commit Rs 50 cr to PM-CARES Fund

Kotak Mahindra Bank and its CEO Uday Kotak have together committed a total of 50 crore to the PM-CARES Fund for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Sunday, the bank said: "Kotak Mahindra Bank & Mr. Uday Kotak personally, commit immediate support of Rs 50cr to PM-CARES (Rs 25cr each)."

The 'Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund' (PM- CARES Fund)' is a public charitable trust with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected.

The bank has also separately committed Rs 10 crore for the cause to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"Kotak Mahindra Bank commits immediate support of Rs 10cr to Chief Minister of Maharashtra towards COVID relief and rehabilitation efforts. @CMOMaharashtra," said another tweet by the bank.

Adani Foundation has also contributed Rs 100 crore to the PM CARES Fund for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Sunday, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said that the conglomerate will contribute more resources for the cause.

"ADANI FOUNDATION is humbled to contribute Rs 100 Cr to the #PMcaresfund in this hour of India's battle against #COVID19. ADANI GROUP will further contribute additional resources to support the governments and fellow citizens in these testing times," Adani tweeted.

Adani Group hoped that the contribution would support the government and the people working on the frontline.

"Ongoing #COVID19 crisis calls for the entire nation to fight as one collective force. We hope that our contribution to the #PMCaresFund will ably support the govt & the heroes on the frontlines. We're with you all the way! #GoodnessNeverStops @narendramodi @PMOIndia," said an Adani Group tweet.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in India climbed up to 1,024 on Sunday, said the Health Ministry. Of this, 901 are active COVID-19 cases, 95 people have recovered from the disease and 27 have died. One coronavirus patient migrated abroad.