Kochi teen slips and falls from 10th floor while exercising, dies

Police said that as per primary investigation there was no foul play suspected in her death.

news Accident

An 18-year-old girl died in Ernakulam after she slipped and fell from the top floor of an apartment while doing exercises. Irine Joy, who was living in an apartment complex called 'Santhi Thotekat Estate' in Chittoor road near Ernakulam South met with the accident on August 5 morning. As per reports, she was exercising along with her brother on the terrace of their apartment situated on the 10th floor.

The incident happened around 9 am. According to the police, she slipped from the balcony, fell right through the car park rooftop, and hit the ground. Though her parents rushed her to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said that as per primary investigation there was no foul play suspected in her death. Ernakulam South police have registered a case of unnatural death, as is the norm.

This is the second such incident in Ernakulam, the first one however involved a woman who jumped from an apartment in a bid to escape. In December 2020, a 55-year-old woman, a domestic worker, had died after falling from a flat in Kochi while trying to escape. Kumari who hailed from Salem of Tamil Nadu worked as a domestic worker at the apartment of an advocate named Imthiyaz Ahammed. She died while trying to escape from the sixth floor balcony of Link Horizon flat. She tied her sarees down and tried to come down, but slipped and fell. Kumari was under treatment and died on December 13, the fourth day after she fell from the balcony.

Kumari's husband Seeenivas had then alleged that Imthiyaz had locked her up in the apartment and tortured her. Imthiyaz had however said that Kumari fell from the balcony while trying to escape after a robbery.