Kochiâ€™s Maharajas college suspends 6 students for insulting visually impaired prof

The action was taken based on a complaint by the teacher UC Priyesh, after a video showing students using their mobile phones and standing behind their teacher as he moves about in class was circulated on social media on Monday, August 14.

news News

Six students of Maharajaâ€™s College in Ernakulam have been suspended from the college for allegedly insulting a teacher with visual impairment. The action was taken based on a complaint by the teacher UC Priyesh, after a video showing students using their mobile phones and standing behind their teacher as he moves about in class was circulated on social media on Monday, August 14.

The suspended students are Kerala Students Union (KSU) Maharajas unit vice president CA Mohammed Fazil, V Ragesh, NR Priyatha, M Aditya, Nandana Sagar, and Fathima Naflam. They are final year undergraduate students in the College's Political Science Department. Following the action against the students, KSU alleged a conspiracy behind the video, saying that Mohammad Fazil, who could be seen standing near the teacher, was talking to him and another female student was removing the chair from his path. KSU state president Aloshious Xavier also said that they would file a police complaint to check the veracity of the video.

Fazil, addressing the media, said that the video was misinterpreted and that they did not try to insult their teacher. He also said that he had approached the teacher to talk about his project. In the video that consists of multiple shots, students can be seen entering the classroom without permission and were seen to be inattentive and using their mobile phones during the class.

According to a Times of India report, the college has filed a police complaint seeking action against the students under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. Speaking to the media, Priyesh said that he has forgiven the students and that the issue should not affect the future of the students.