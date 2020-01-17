Kiran Bedi faces protests in Mahe as students wearing black barred from her event

The students raised ‘go back’ slogans and waved black flags at Kiran Bedi.

news Protest

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi who visited Mahatma Gandhi Arts College in Mahe for an event on Friday faced a strong protest from students.

The students of the college allege that Kiran Bedi's security team stopped those wearing black from entering the venue.

“Many were wearing black but it was not planned. Girl students who were wearing black dupattas were asked to take it off and then enter inside. Boys who were wearing black shirts were denied entry altogether. It is following this that the students raised ‘go back’ slogans and held a march on the campus led by SFI,” Roshit Pallur, one of the SFI leaders in the college told TNM.

Kiran Bedi had come to the college for an interactive session with the students as part of her visit to Mahe. The students raised ‘go back’ slogans and waved black flags at Kiran Bedi following the denial to enter the venue.

In the videos that are being circulating on social media, police can be seen trying to disperse students marching and shouting ‘go back’ slogans. Students also allege that police resorted to a minor lathi charge to disperse them.

Though there were reports that police arrested the protestors, Mahe Police told TNM that no arrests have been made and a few students were taken into preventive custody for a few hours.

Meanwhile, officials of the college told TNM that the college administration had not arranged anyone to screen students by the colour of their clothes. “It was the security officials who came with Kiran Bedi who prohibited students. The college administration was not aware of it,” Principal-in-charge of the college told TNM.

He also added that the event was held as per the request of the Lieutenant Governor’s office.

Meanwhile, Kiran Bedi tweeted that she ‘told the students to build on time and energy they have and use it to add value to their lives to be self reliant.”

Following widespread protests and agitations against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, there have been instances when people wearing black were denied entry at events in which BJP ministers participated. Spectators wearing black clothes were denied entry at the Wankhede Stadium recently.