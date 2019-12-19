‘Kilometres and Kilometres’ first look out, Tovino and Joju’s look revealed

Mollywood

The first look of Kilometres and Kilometres is out and we get to see Tovino Thomas and Joju George’s look in it. The film is touted to be a complete comedy entertainer. Jeo Baby is wielding the megaphone for this venture with Tovino Thomas producing it under his own banner. Incidentally, it is his first production venture and he is co-producing it along with Anto Joseph, Ramshi Ahamed, and cinematographer Sinu Sidharth.

Sooraj S Kurup is the music composer and Sushin Shyam is composing the background score. Vinayak Sasikumar and Harinarayan have penned the lyrics with the National award-winning sound designer Sinoy Joseph on-board as well. The film has reached the post-production stage and its release is expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas has a number of films in his kitty in different stages of production including 563 St. Charles Street and Forensic.

In Forensic, Tovino Thomas is playing a medico-legal advisor in the Kerala Police Department and his character is named Samuel John Kaattookaran. Wielding the megaphone for Forensic is Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, and they have scripted the film as well. The technical crew of this entertainer includes Akhil George for cinematography, Jakes Bejoy for music, Shameer Muhammed for editing, Dileepnath for art direction, Sameera Saneesh for costume designing, Rajashekar for stunts, and Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing. Navis Xaviour and Siju Mathew are producing the film under the banner Juvis Productions and Raju Malliath’s Ragam Movies.

563 St. Charles Street will be the first cross-over film for Tovino Thomas. It is helmed by Rony Roy and bankrolled by B Rakesh under the banner Universal Cinema. 563 St. Charles Street will be shot extensively in the US and Canada. Apart from directing the film, Rony Roy has also penned the story of this film. Sangeeth Jain has penned the screenplay and the rest of the technical crew includes Jakes Bejoy for music composition and Sreejith Sarang for editing, with Jigme Tenzing cranking the camera.

