Kiccha Sudeep launches first look of Sheetal Shetty’s ‘Window Seat’

Directed by actor Sheetal Shetty in her directorial debut in Sandalwood, the film stars Nirup Bhandari and Sanjana Anand in the lead roles.

Flix Sandalwood

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep launched the first look of Window Seat, a romantic thriller starring Nirup Bhandari and Sanjana Anand in the lead. Actor Sheetal Shetty is all set to make her directorial debut in Sandalwood with this film. Sharing the first look on Thursday, Sudeep tweeted, “First look of #WindowSeat looks interesting and smooth and fresh. Bst wshs to the entire team.”

The makers have already completed shooting for the film and the post-production work is in full swing. The makers are looking to release the film by the end of the year. Sheetal Shetty has acted in films like Pathibeku.com, Chase and others, and has also directed a few short films.

Earlier Sheetal had shared a video on her social media handle in which music composer Arjun Janya can be seen working on the music for the film. Sheetal captioned the video: “Its always fun to work with very talented ones and equally humble one like #arjunjanya himself. And when you see your months of efforts taking a beautiful shape, its ecstatic!!! My debut direction movie window seat post production work:) And ya.. as usual thats my brother #shourie_shetty who is spoiling the video royally :)) (sic).”

Nirup Bhandari will be playing a guitarist in Window Seat. According to sources, the actor, who was interested in learning the guitar since childhood, finally got an opportunity to learn the skill with this movie. The film’s story has a lot of twists, which, reports say, appealed to Nirup. The actor is back again to the thriller genre after Rangitaranga.

The film also stars Amrutha Iyengar, Ravi Shankar, Suraj and theatre artiste Lekha in prominent roles. The film is produced by Manjunath Gowda, popularly known as Jack Manju. The technical crew includes music composer Arjun Janya, cinematographer Vignesh Raj and editor Ritwik.

Nirup Bhandari is also a part of Sudeep’s Phantom. He will be sharing screen space with Sudeep for the first time. According to sources from the film’s camp, Sudeep will be seen as Vikranth Rana. It is said that Nirup plays Sanjeev Gambhira, a jovial and friendly person. Phantom is also produced by Manjunath Gowda under the banner of Shalini Arts.

(Content provided by Digital Native)