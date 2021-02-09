Kiccha Sudeep gets candid about his directorial debut

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Sudeep revealed that he turned a director by chance and that it was completely accidental.

Flix Entertainment

Kiccha Sudeep recently celebrated his silver jubilee in the film industry in Dubai and hosted a special event for the media in Bengaluru. During his interaction with mediapersons, Sudeep candidly revealed that he turned a director by chance and it was completely accidental. The actor’s maiden directorial was My Autograph, which was the remake of the hit Tamil film Autograph directed by Cheran, who had also played the lead role in it.

Speaking about his directorial debut, as quoted by the Times of India, Sudeep is reported to have said, “I'm talking about 2005, it was a low phase of my life. A few of my films weren't doing well, when the films of others were doing very well. It was at that time that I had the rights of the Tamil film 'Autograph'. I couldn't get anyone to be ready to direct me. It was then that I took the brave decision to direct the film myself. I took a chance. I was forced to direct the film. It was my only option then and was not because I wanted to prove someone something.”

Sudeep has since directed a few films and is in the process of donning the director’s hat very soon. From what we hear, the ball has been set rolling for the directorial and we can expect an official word to be out soon.

Meanwhile, Sudeep is busy with Vikranth Rona. The film is directed by Anup Bhandari and it is his first time associating with Sudeep. Manjunath Gowda is bankrolling the film under his banner. Recently the actor was in Dubai to celebrate his 'silver jubilee' in cinema and reveal the title logo of his upcoming film Vikranth Rona.

Recently the makers kick-started the promotions of the film in Dubai.The title logo and a sneak peek of the movie were displayed on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa amid a lot of fanfare and also a glimpse of Sudeep’s journey in the film industry was shown on Burj Khalifa.

Kichcha Sudeep’s look in Vikranth Rona was revealed last year and it created a sensation among his fans. Then came Nirup Bhandari’s look in the film. The star was introduced by Sudeep to the movie buffs as Sanjeev Gambhir, also known as Sanju. The technical crew of Vikranth Rona includes B Ajaneesh Loknath for music, William David for cinematography and Ashik kusugolli for editing. Vikranth Rona is in its final schedule and will be wrapped up soon.

The star’s next film release will be Kottigobba 3. The shooting of this film has been wrapped up and it is gearing up for release on April 29. Prior to that, the audio launch will take place on March 28 and preparations are being planned on a grand scale. Reports suggest that the audio launch will be a grand public event organised by programme head Parameshwar Gundkal and will be telecast on Colors Viacom.

Sudeep is not only playing the lead role in Kottigobba 3 but has penned it as well. Kottigobba 3 is directed by debutant Shiva Karthik. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das will be playing the female leads in this flick with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani playing an important role. The others in the supporting roles include Tabla Nani, Rajesh Nataranga and Ravi Shankar. This film is being bankrolled by Surappa Babu.