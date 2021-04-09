Kia Seltos to Skoda Kodiaq: Top cars to watch out for in April 2021

The Volkswagen Tiguan returns to the Indian market after a year and will come with a new 2.0 TSI petrol engine.

Money Automobiles

The month of March witnessed renewed momentum in the automobile sector as the base effect, along with low-interest rates and preference for personal mobility due to the pandemic, accelerated year-on-year sales of major players. Maruti Suzuki reported over 99% growth in its overall sales during March 2021, on a year-on-year basis, while Hyundai grew by 100% in the same month. Against this backdrop, several new cars are waiting to be launched in the Indian market. Here is a snapshot of some of the upcoming launches:

2021 Kia Seltos

The 2021 Kia Seltos compact SUV is scheduled to be launched in India on April 27. The updated version of the SUV is touted to be the first model to feature the new brand logo of the company.

The SUV comes with a host of features including, automatic emergency braking technology; LED daytime running lights and LED taillights; roof rack rails; ample passenger space with reclining second-row seats. The updated Kia Seltos is likely to get a panoramic sunroof as well.

The Kia Seltos will go up against rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and MG Hector. The expected price is between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar

The upcoming Alacazar SUV will offer a three-row version of Hyundaiâ€™s best-selling SUV, the Creta. It will come in both six-seater and seven-seater configurations. The Alcazar comes with a 2,760mm wheelbase as compared to the Creta which offers 2,610mm. The Alcazar also comes with 18-inch alloys, shark fin antenna and chrome door handles. The SUV is likely to include 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre GDI turbocharged petrol unit options. The Alcazar will also come with multi-drive modes.

The other features include ventilated seats, smart cockpit display, front seat back with foldable tray tables. With all three rows extended, the Alcazar will offer 180 litres of boot space. It will take on rivals such as MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. Its price is expected to start from Rs 13 lakh.

All-new Skoda Octavia

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia will be launched in April with a new styling along with longer dimensions. It will come with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is rated at 190PS and 320Nm, paired to a 7-speed gearbox. The Octavia wonâ€™t have a diesel engine on offer.

The new Octavia is likely to come with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable driverâ€™s seat, semi-autonomous parking assist. Safety features will include a tyre pressure monitor, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, child seat anchors and up to eight airbags.

The Skoda Octavia will go up against the Hyundai Elantra and is expected to come at a starting price of Rs 19 lakh.

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift

The Tiguan returns to the Indian market after a year and will come with a new 2.0 TSI petrol engine and an AWD (all-wheel drive) drivetrain. The Tiguan Facelift gets a touchscreen interface for the climate control system.

Other features include a powered panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, leather seats, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and more. Safety features include six airbags, ABS, hill start and descent assist, tyre pressure monitor.

Its rivals include Citroen C5 Aircross and top-end variants of Jeep Compass. It is expected to go on sale at a starting price of Rs 28 lakh.

2021 Skoda Kodiaq

The Skoda Kodiaq is expected to be unveiled on April 13. It offers a mileage of 16.25 kmpl depending upon the variant and fuel type and is available with automatic transmission. It is a 7-seater vehicle and has a length of 4697mm with a wheelbase of 2791mm.

Features include driver and passenger airbags, automatic climate control, alloy wheels, front fog lights, 9.2-inch touchscreen, tyre pressure monitor, engine immobiliser, crash sensor, 7-speed gearbox. It offers a boot space of 270 litres and has a fuel tank capacity of 63 litres. The Kodiaq is expected to be priced from Rs 33 lakh onwards.