'KGF Chapter 2’ to hit the screens on January 14, 2021?

The film has Yash playing the lead role and paired opposite him is Srinidhi Shetty as the heroine.

Flix Sandalwood

Kannada star Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 was one of the biggest hits and the team is currently working on bringing out the sequel for it. Incidentally, a sizeable portion of the sequel was shot when KGF: Chapter 1 was shot and the team is now canning the remaining portions. The film has Yash playing the lead role and paired opposite him is Srinidhi Shetty as the heroine. The sequel is also being directed by Prashanth Neel and if the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the makers are planning to release the movie on January 14, 2021, on the occasion of Makara Sankranti.

The shooting of the film resumed in the month of August and it became the first pan-Indian film to resume shooting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The makers are planning to shoot a few sequences in Mysuru. The shooting is currently happening on the beaches of Mangaluru, where Srinidhi has joined the schedule. Actor Yash finally joined the sets and he took to Twitter to announce he’s joined back the team. “Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail. After a long break. #Rocky sets sail from today (sic),” Yash tweeted.

Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail..

After a long break.. #Rocky sets sail from today. October 8, 2020

The second chapter, which will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam as well, follows the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to be the king of a goldmine. The sequel has two top Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Sanjay Dutt will be playing the primary antagonist. The makers revealed that the look of Adheera was heavily inspired by the Vikings. The character of Adheera was never revealed in KGF: Chapter 1. Audiences were only teased with the character whose identity remained unknown until the end of the film.

For the sequel, Prakash Raj has been bought on board and reports emerged that he was brought in as a replacement for veteran actor Anant Nag, who played the key character of the narrator in the first part of KGF. In his latest interview to Cinema Express, director Prashant Neel confirmed that Prakash Raj has not replaced Anant Nag and has come on board to play an entirely different character. "Prakash Raj is definitely not a replacement to Anant Nag. He is a new entry and this is a new character in the movie."

The technical team of this flick comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar. While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty play the lead pair in it, the rest of the star cast includes Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N. Simha, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh. Vijay Kiragandur is producing the project under his banner Hombale Films.

