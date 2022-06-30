KGF actor Avinash meets with car accident in Bengaluru, escapes unhurt

BS Avinash is best known for his performance as Andrews in the hit ‘KGF’ franchise.

Flix Sandalwood

Kannada actor BS Avinash, best known for his role in the KGF series, escaped unhurt after a container collided with his car in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 29. Sharing the details with his followers on social media, Avinash said that a truck rammed into his car near Anil Kumble circle in Bengaluru at 6 am on Wednesday.

"At around 6:05 am on Wednesday, I had the scare of a lifetime. An unimaginable event with so much to process within such less time,” Avinash, who played one of the gang leaders in the movie, said in a Facebook post. Recalling the turn of events, he said the accident occurred when was going to the gym when a vehicle jumped the red signal and rammed into his car.

"...a container that had jumped the red signal and was speeding on the empty road, collided with my car, the impact of which almost tore down the bonnet. Thanks to the almighty and all your love, I was not injured in the accident and the only damage was to the car," Avinash stated in the social media post.

As per media reports, the truck driver has been taken into custody and a case has been registered by the Cubbon Park police. BS Avinash appeared as Andrews in the hit KGF franchise. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the first installment of period action drama KGF: Chapter One was released in 2018. Starring actor Yash in the lead, the film released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu, and had a whopping run at the box office. Following the success of KGF 1, its sequel KGF: Chapter 2 hit the big screens earlier this year. KGF: Chapter Two also starred Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois in pivotal roles.