Kerala woman kidnaps newborn from hosp, caught after tip-off by auto driver

The accused woman was found with an eight-year-old child.

news Crime

A three-day old baby was kidnapped from the Kottayam Medical College Hospital on January 6, following which police found the accused, a 23-year-old woman from a nearby lodge and took her into custody. She was found with another eight-year-old child.

The woman was identified as Neethu, who hails from Thiruvalla and stays at Kalamassery. She went inside the ward dressed as a nurse around 3 pm and told the mother that the child was a preterm baby and that she had to do a check up, following which she took the baby.

When the newborn was not brought back, the parents asked the hospital, only to find that the child was missing. They had immediately informed the Gandhi Nagar police station.

Meanwhile, Neethu had reportedly called for an auto from the lodge and told the auto driver that they wanted to go to another hospital, upon which the autodriver got suspicious as he had heard about a kidnap in the MCH and informed others.

The auto driver, Alex, said, "The woman came out and told me she wanted to go to another hospital. When I asked her if there were other passengers, she said there was a newborn and a small boy. I immediately knew this was the woman who kidnapped the child and I alerted people, and the police were also informed."

The RMO of the MCH Renjin said that they suspect that this was not the first time that she must have been involved in something like this. “She must have been a kidnapper of another child from a dental hospital nearby, a few months ago, into which an investigation will be conducted”, he added.

Minister for Cooperation and Registration VN Vaasavan said that this might be a part of a huge racket.

According to reports, Neethu had told the police that she had some financial liabilities and thought that she could sell the child. Police are investigating the issue and carrying out an inquiry about the whereabouts of the eight-year-old.