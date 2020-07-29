The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Thiruvananthapuram has issued a red warning in Idukki and the district is predicted to received extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday, July 29. According to IMDâ€™s weekly weather forecast, Idukki is predicted to get above 204.4 mm of rainfall on Wednesday. Red warning is the highest level of warning in the chart and it asks authorities to take action.
The district authorities have also asked people to be extra vigilant as the region can also experience landslips and flooding due to excess rainfall. With Idukki forecast to receive extremely heavy showers, an Orange warning (be prepared) has been issued to Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.
An Orange warning (be prepared) has also been issued to Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasargod (northern districts) for July 30.
According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur & Kasaragod districts of Kerala and over Lakshadweep Islands.
List of cancelled trains
Due to a landslide which occurred between the Kottayam and Chingavanam stations in the Ernakulam - Kottayam - Kayamkulam section on Wednesday, trains have been partially cancelled in this route and rescheduled. The following is the list of partially cancelled trains.
Train No.06301 Thiruvananthapuram â€“ Ernakulam Venad Special Express has been short terminated at Changanassery. This being a connection train for Train No. 02617 Ernakulam - Hazrat Nizamuddin Special train. Immediate arrangements were made for the transportation of passengers by-road to Ernakulam Juntion railway station.
Train No.06302 Ernakulam â€“ Thiruvananthapuram Venad Special Express is partially cancelled between Ernakulam Junction and Changanassery. The train commenced its journey from Changanassery instead of Ernakulam Junction today.
Rescheduled train
Train No. 02617 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Special train scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction at 10.50 hrs. was rescheduled to leave at 11.45 due to short termination of Train No. 06301 Thiruvananthapuram â€“ Ernakulam Venad Special at Changanassery.
Diverted train
Train No. 02082 Thiruvananthapuram - Kannur Jan Shatabdi Special via Kottayam has been diverted to run via Alappuzha today and permitted additional temporary stoppage at Kayamkulam Junction, Alappuzha and Ernakulam Junction.