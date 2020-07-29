Kerala to witness heavy rains in the next two days, red warning in Idukki

A rain induced landslip in Kottayam has also led to partial cancellation of trains in the state.

news Rains

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Thiruvananthapuram has issued a red warning in Idukki and the district is predicted to received extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday, July 29. According to IMDâ€™s weekly weather forecast, Idukki is predicted to get above 204.4 mm of rainfall on Wednesday. Red warning is the highest level of warning in the chart and it asks authorities to take action.

The district authorities have also asked people to be extra vigilant as the region can also experience landslips and flooding due to excess rainfall. With Idukki forecast to receive extremely heavy showers, an Orange warning (be prepared) has been issued to Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

An Orange warning (be prepared) has also been issued to Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasargod (northern districts) for July 30.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur & Kasaragod districts of Kerala and over Lakshadweep Islands.

