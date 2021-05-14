Kerala TV Federation slams BJP and V Muraleedharan's decision to boycott Asianet

BJP had decided to go in for a non-cooperation with the TV channel and not to send any of the party leaders to take part in discussions after one of the staff there had spoken in a tough manner to a caller.

news Protest

The Kerala Television Federation -- the body of the Malayalam TV channels owners on Friday protested the action of Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan after he decided to keep out Asianet TV channel from his official press meets. For a few days now Asianet TV channel, the leading Malayalam TV channel has come under attack from the BJP, after an incident where one of the channel staff had spoken in a curt manner to a caller who asked why the channel is not airing news from West Bengal about BJP activists under attack from the workers of the Trinamool Congress.

Incidentally when on his last week visit to Bengal, Muraleedharan's convoy came under attack from angry workers alleged to belong to the Trinamool Congress. The BJP then decided to go in for a non-cooperation with the TV channel and decided not to send any of its party leaders to take part in discussions by the news channel in its prime news hour bulletins.Asianet TV channel Delhi bureau chief Prasanth Reghuvamsom said that they were removed from the WhatsApp group run by Union Minister Muraleedharan's office, for Kerala Media operating from Delhi.

Muraleedharan had said that even though he is a Union Minister, he is also a BJP party member and the party's decision is therefore binding on him. KTF president, MV Shreyams Kumar who heads the Mathrubhumi TV channel, also a colleague of Muraleedharan in the Upper House, said it was improper on his part to do such a thing, as it violates the oath of office he has taken and hence he should immediately reverse the decision.

However, State BJP president K Surendran wrote in his Facebook post to all the BJP party workers and supporters that a section of the media, especially the TV channels are under huge influence by the ruling CPI-M and that's the primary reason why the Pinarayi Vijayan government retained power.

"This section of the media is controlled by the CPI-M and their agenda now take on us and to portray us in poor light. We have the details of such media professionals and we will get in touch with their management and at the appropriate time, we will come out with all the details of such media professionals," wrote Surendran in his Facebook.