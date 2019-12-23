Kerala television personality and chef Jagee John found dead at home

Obituary

The celebrity chef was found dead in the kitchen of her flat in Thiruvananthapuram.

Television personality, model and celebrity chef Jagee John passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. She was found dead in the kitchen of her flat in Kuravankonam, confirmed Peroorkada police.

The cause of the death is not known now.

Jagee was living with her mother in the flat.

She used to run a cookery show called Jagee’s Cookbook on Rosebowl, a television channel. She also used to judge beauty and personality shows.

Jagee was also a singer and motivational speaker. Active on Facebook and Instagram, Jagee spoke in an interview to Kaumudy TV earlier this year about social media abuse. She spoke of sharing inspirational messages and one of the last posts had been a rendition of the 1985 charity song We are the world by United Support of Artists for Africa.

Jagee's last post was made on Sunday morning. It said: "May the tears you cried in 2019 water the seeds you're planting for 2020."