Kerala television actor Ardra Dasâ€™s residence vandalised, case registered

The actor had filed a complaint earlier against a few persons for consuming alcohol and creating a ruckus in the neighbourhood.

news Crime

The residence of Kerala television serial actress Ardra Das was vandalised by miscreants on Wednesday. According to the Pazhayannur police, a mob of people arrived at the Thiruvilvamala residence of the actor on Saturday night, allegedly attacking her mother and destroying household equipment and potted plants.

The complaint filed by the actorâ€™s mother Sivakumari with the police states that the group of men also made derogatory remarks against her. Pazhayannur police have registered a case and have begun an investigation.

Ardra told the media that the attack was in response to a complaint filed by her against a few persons for consuming alcohol and creating ruckus in the neighbourhood.

The attack was on purpose, alleged the actor, and added that there used to be heated exchanges earlier, which were normal. But this time around, the accused youths were passing comments as well. Sivakumari tried to ignore them but then the group began pelting stones.

The actor says the people against whom she had filed a complaint are youth who have just completed their 12th standard. One of the persons involved in the scuffle was allegedly armed with a knife and a chain worn by the actorâ€™s mother was also allegedly snatched.

At the time of the incident, Ardra and her father Anantha Lakshman were at Thiruvananthapuram and thus not at their residence. Sivakumari, who sustained minor injuries, was rushed to a hospital at Ottapalam by her relatives from Palakkad.

Pazhayannur police have booked 10 persons in connection to the assault.

The family also has been facing trouble from their neighbours, over a border dispute between two properties. A case was also registered earlier against Sivakumari for allegedly attacking her neighbour with stones, reported Asianet news.