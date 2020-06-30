Kerala SSLC results to be out at 2 pm on June 30 afternoon

The results will be made available on six government websites and also on the stateâ€™s public relations department - PRD live app.

The Kerala class 10 board exam results will be announced at 2 pm on June 30, Tuesday. The results will be announced on the State Governmentâ€™s Public Relations Departmentâ€™s live mobile app called PRD live.

Students are required to submit their registration numbers on the home page for the full results. The mobile app is available on Google Play Store for Android users and AppStore for iPhone users.

The results will have the name and roll number of the candidate as well as the total marks obtained by the student and if he or she had passed or failed the exams. Over 4.20 lakh students registered for class 10 board exams this year, according to reports .

The results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC),THSLC (Technical High School Leaving Certificate)/SSLC (Hearing Impaired), THSLC(HI) and Art High School Leaving Certification Examination (AHSLC) results will be declared on June 30, according to a the state governmentâ€™s notification.

To ensure that all students can access the mark sheets of their Class 10 exams without any delay, the results will be published on six different websites - keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and sietkerala.gov.in

For SSLC (hearing impaired), student s can log on to SSLC (Hearing Impaired) sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in

For THSLC results, log on to thsslcexam.kerala.gov.in, thsslchiexam.kerala.gov.in for THSLC (HI) and ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in for AHSLC results.

This year, the SSLC exams were completed in May as the coronavirus triggered lockdown led to the exam schedule being disrupted mid way, leading to a delay in results.