Kerala shawarma food poisoning: Deceased girl's family to get Rs 3 lakh aid

The 16-year-old girl Devananda died on May 1, and more than 40 other students were hospitalised as they suffered from food poisoning after eating shawarma.Â

The Kerala Cabinet, on Wednesday, August 10, announced Rs 3 lakh in financial aid to the family of Devananda, who died of food poisoning after eating shawarma from a shop. According to a Times of India report, the financial aid will be provided to her family from the Chief Ministerâ€™s Distress Relief Fund.

The 16-year-old girl died on May 1, and more than 40 other students were hospitalised after suffering from food poisoning. The girl, identified as Devananda of Karivellur in Kannur district, and the others had all eaten food from a shop called Ideal Food Point at Neeleswaram in Kasaragod district. A case was registered against the shop, which was sealed following investigations.

"We are expecting more cases and have asked doctors and staff from other nearby medical institutions to be present at the Cheruvathur PHC and Neeleswaram Taluk hospitals. We plan to treat people with mild issues there and shift those with serious conditions to the district hospital," District Medical Officer AV Ramdas told the media at the time.

The shawarma maker Sandhesh and managing partner Anas were arrested and booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 272 (Adulterating food or drink intended for sale) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, angry locals had vandalised the shop and also set a vehicle on fire on May 1, following the incident. According to sources, the food shop was situated near a tuition centre that the students attended.

State Food and Civil Supplies Department, in a statement, said that the outlet, functioning without proper licence from the department, has been sealed and the District Collector directed to conduct an investigation. State Health Minister Veena George had ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

