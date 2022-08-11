Kerala schoolgirl alleges classmate sexually abused her after offering ganja

The 16-year-old boy was taken into custody and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board after a complaint was filed by the girlâ€™s father, and was later released on bail.

A class 9 student from Keralaâ€™s Kannur has alleged that she was sexually abused by her classmate, who offered ganja to her. The 16-year-old boy was taken into custody and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board based on a complaint by the girlâ€™s father. He has now secured bail, according to a report in the Times of India (ToI). Speaking to the media on Wednesday, August 10, the girl said that she joined school in Kannur recently and grew close to the boy, who convinced her to use ganja saying it would help in relieving her depression.

The girl also claimed she had information that the boy had supplied drugs to a few other girls too. The girl said that over a period of time, she got habituated to ganja and added that the boy used to sexually abuse her. After the incident came to light, the girlâ€™s family took her to a de-addiction centre where she received treatment for 10 days. The girl claimed that the boy was procuring ganja from Kakkad and used other drugs like LSD stamps as well, the report adds.

Kannur ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) TK Ratnakumar told ToI that the boy was booked under IPC Section 376 (punishment for rape) and under relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. A comprehensive investigation would be undertaken to determine if the boy had supplied drugs to other girls also, the ACP added.

Kannur Commissioner of Police R Ilango told The Hindu that the 16-year-old boy was detained on July 29, a day after the case came to the police, and he was sent to a correctional home, from where he was later released. The Kannur police said it will commence a drive in schools under the police subdivision starting from Thursday against drug abuse.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has sought a report from the school, police and the Education Department. The SCPCR stipulated that the report has to be submitted within 15 days, and has also decided to visit the school.