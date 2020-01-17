Kerala school teacher suspended for saying ‘go to Pakistan’ to students over CAA

The teacher was suspended following complaints from a few parents over the issue.

A government school teacher from Thrissur district in Kerala was suspended by the Deputy Director of Education on Thursday following complaints that he allegedly told students they could ‘go to Pakistan’ over a discussion on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). 'Go to Pakistan' is a refrain often used against critics of the government, government policy or armed forces.

Kaleshan KK, Hindi teacher of Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kodungallur, was suspended following complaints from a few parents over the issue.

According to officials, the controversial statement was made to students of class 8 while he was discussing the implications of CAA with them, earlier this week.

The officials who confirmed this to TNM said that the statements made by Kaleshan on CAA had hurt the feelings of the students in the class, many of whom were Muslims.

“We got a complaint that he stated to students that they should leave for Pakistan if their stance was against CAA. The issue was raised to officials by the parents of a few students. We have done a preliminary inquiry and issued suspension order on Thursday,” the official told TNM.

As per officials, parents of a few students have also raised another complaint against the same teacher, alleging that he behaves inappropriately to the girl students.

“His subject is Hindi, but he is very keen to teach Biology. And according to the students, he makes lewd remarks while teaching the subject. He is not authorized to teach Biology but as per the complaints we received, he does teach Biology often. He talked about CAA to the students saying he was teaching social science,” said the official.

Deputy Director of Education of Thrissur district had visited the school on Thursday as part of the preliminary probe before issuing the suspension order.

According to officials, the suspension will only be revoked after a detailed probe on the matter.

