Kerala’s daily power consumption hits record high of 92 million units

The average power consumption in the state was above 90 million units for three days from April 26 to April 28.

For the first time in the history of Kerala, the power consumption in the state touched over 92 million units (mu) on Thursday, April 28. The total power consumption in the state on Thursday was 92.8819 mu, as per data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), Kalamassery. After the rains, the increased humidity has resulted in a spike in demand for electricity. The average power consumption was above 90 mu for three days from April 26 to April 28.

The power consumption in the state touched 90.3794 mu on Tuesday and it was 92.0403 mu on Wednesday. As per data, the previous all-time high power consumption recorded in a day was 89.74 mu on April 21 and 89.62mu on March 15. Prior to that, the highest daily power consumption was 88.34mu on May 23, 2019, which was the vote counting day of the Lok Sabha elections.

A KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) source said the increased power consumption in the state is reflected in the use of air conditioners and fans due to the hot climate. After experiencing a power shortage, KSEB imposed a 15-minute power cut in Kerala on Thursday and Friday. "KSEB will purchase 250 MW (megawatt) power from an external source at a rate of Rs 20 per unit. The purchase will create an extra burden of Rs 1.5 crore on KSEB. To overcome the power crisis, the people should reduce power consumption as much as possible,” said KSEB Chairman B Ashok.

With power consumption rising, KSEB has increased power generation to its maximum level in Moolamattom including the major hydel power plants. "The power generation in Moolamattom power plant on Thursday was 16.161 mu, and it was 5.155 mu in Sabarigiri. The major hydel dams in the state have a storage capacity of 37% as on Thursday and they are capable of generating 1515.65 mu of power. On Thursday, the state generated 35.4748 mu of power and imported 57.4071 mu from various sources, " said a KSEB official.

Dam safety officials said with the arrival of the monsoon season on June 1, healthy storage is expected in major hydel dams across the state. A KSEB dam safety official said, “4.28 ft more storage is available in the Idukki reservoir compared to the previous year. The storage at Idukki on Friday was 2,342.92 ft (39.90%), and on the same day last year, it was 2,338.64 ft (36.45%)."

The storage levels in major hydel dams on Thursday were as follows: Idukki (40%), Pamba (37%), Sholayar (13%), Idamalayar (36%), Kundala (86%), Mattupetty (39%), Kuttiady (38%), Thariyode (21%), Anayirankal (9%), Ponmudi (46%), Neriamangalam (42%) Peringalkuthu (38%) and Lower Periyar (62%).

"The new monsoon season begins on June 1. At present, Idukki has storage of over 40% of its total capacity. It is more than enough to meet the power demand till June 15 with full capacity generation" the official added.

Climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil said after the excess summer rains, the state is now experiencing extreme humidity. “For the humidity to reduce, the state needs to get good amount of rainfall in most parts,” he added.