Keralaâ€™s COVID-19 test positivity reduces to 10.44%

These numbers are a dip from the earlier positivity rates of 15% to 20% recorded every day.

news Covid-19

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19 came down to 10.44% in Kerala on Tuesday, with 9,735 persons turning positive for the virus after 93,202 samples were tested in the latest 24-hour period, said a statement issued by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. On Monday, the test positivity rate was 11.82%.

These numbers are a dip from the earlier positivity rates of 15% to 20% recorded every day. However, for many weeks now, the state has not been considering the TPR for imposing restrictions in local bodies. Instead, the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) has been calculated for local bodies and restrictions imposed in places where it is above 10.

The statement added that 13,878 persons recovered from the disease in the same time period, taking the number of active cases in Kerala to 1,24,441, of which 11.10% are admitted to different hospitals. The state also reported 151 deaths due to COVID-19 in the 24-hour period, mounting the overall death toll to 25,677.

Though there is a dip in cases, the number of tests too had reduced in recent weeks, especially after the state decided to cut down the antigen tests. However, RT-PCR tests were not correspondingly increased.

Read: Keralaâ€™s total tests drop: Less antigen tests, and no climb in RT-PCR

On the vaccination front, 93% of the state's above 18 population (2.48 crore) have received the first dose so far, of which 42.4% (1.13 crore) have been administered both the doses. A little worryingly, 5,564 of the 9,735 persons who tested positive on Tuesday, had taken either one or both the doses of vaccination. Another 2,770 persons were found deserving vaccination but had not reported taking one, said a release by the Health Ministerâ€™s office. It cautioned people to get vaccinated since it proved to help prevent catching the virus to an extent and reduce the severity of infection.

(With IANS inputs)