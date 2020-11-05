Kerala RTC reduces bus fare for travel within state for three days a week

The new rule is applicable only to the RTCâ€™s â€˜super classâ€™ services, in order to promote long-distance travel within the state.

Coronavirus Transport

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (Kerala RTC) has reduced the bus fare for its â€˜super classâ€™ services that ply inside the state, for three days a week. The services include Fast Passenger, Super-Fast Passenger, Express and Deluxe travel options. However, the fare for ordinary bus services will remain unchanged. The new change was implemented from Wednesday.

As per the decision, there will be a 25% reduction in the fare for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Kerala RTC had hiked the charges in the early stages of the pandemic. However, the fare will now go back to what it was before March, for three days a week, with the new rule. On the remaining days of the week -- Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday -- the fare will remain the same.

As per the non-reduced fare table, the minimum charge is Rs 14 for Fast Passenger buses, Rs 20 for Super-Fast buses, Rs 28 for Super Express buses, Rs 35 for Super Air Express buses and Rs 40 for Super Deluxe buses. The decision of the Kerala RTC comes after a drop in passenger turnout for long-distance services inside the state. The present move is to attract more passengers to Kerala RTC buses, according to the order in which the fare reduction was announced.

Recently, the Kerala RTC started to rent out its double-decker buses for photoshoots in Thiruvananthapuram, as part of building its revenue back up. The double-decker buses can be rented for Rs 4,000, while traveling adistance of 50 km in an eight-hour duration. It has also announced a discount for photoshoot bookings until December. Though this service is currently available only in Thiruvananthapuram, it will soon be expanded to Kochi and Kozhikode. The Kerala RTC has also announced a commission for agents who come forward to book photoshoots on the bus.

