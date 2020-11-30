Kerala RTC driver killed as bus rams into tree in Kochi

As many as 25 people are reportedly injured in the accident that took place early Monday morning.

A 40-year-old driver of the Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) died early on Monday morning after the bus he was driving rammed into a tree in Kochi. The accident happened around 4.30 am near Chakkaraparambil at Palarivattom. The driver died on the spot, while as many as 25 people are reportedly injured.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Sukumar, a native of Thirupuram in Thiruvananthapuram, an official of the Palarivattom police station told TNM.

The police are yet to reach a conclusion on how the bus lost control. According to Malayalam media reports, the driver might have dozed off.

The inured people have been admitted in two private hospitals in the state. The condition of one of the injured is said to be serious.

The bus was heading to Kozhikode from Thiruvananthapuram. It rammed into a tree on the side on the four-lane road. The front side of the bus was completely damaged in the accident.

According to reports, the tree got uprooted in the incident and vehicular traffic on the route resumed after it was removed.

