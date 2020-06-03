Kerala resumes inter-district bus services from 5 am to 9 pm

The Kerala RTC buses will ply between two connecting or neighbouring districts.

Coronavirus Transport

After a hiatus of nearly two months, Kerala has resumed its inter-district bus services from Wednesday, June 3.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, at his COVID-19 media briefing on June 1, had said that the state will begin inter-district bus services soon. However, the buses will only ply between two connecting/neighbouring districts. For example, there would be services connecting Kollam and Pathanamthitta as well as Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Road Transport Corporation (Kerala RTC) bus services connecting two neighbouring districts began at 5 am. However, there will not be any services during the night. The services should start at 5 am and end at 9 am, as per the order issued by MP Dinesh, Managing Director, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, on Tuesday.

Passengers can be allowed to occupy all seats, although no person will be allowed to stand and travel. Additionally, the number of passengers should be based on the rush of passengers at a given time.

While more buses will be operated during the rush hour, this will be reduced during lean hours.

The order also specified the maximum number of buses that can be operated in each unit (district). The number of ordinary and fast passenger bus services, which can be operated in each unit, should be decided by the unit officers, in consultation with the executive directors. The fare is fixed as per the revised fare in 2018.

Passengers who travel within the state and on a visit to other places for a few days need not follow quarantine.

The intra-district bus services in the state resumed on May 20.

However, private bus operators still lack clarity on running both intra- and inter-district services, and have been off roads since the lockdown began.

