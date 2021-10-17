Kerala rains: Six dead, 11 NDRF teams rushed to state

The state government has sought the assistance of the Army and the Air Force to launch search and rescue operations.

news Kerala Rains 2021

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 11 teams to be deployed in south and central parts of Kerala which are pounded by heavy rains. At least six people died and over a dozen were missing on Saturday as heavy rains pounded south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides in many parts, prompting the state government to seek the assistance of the defence forces for rescue operations. NDRF director general S N Pradhan said in a tweet that the teams are being sent "in view of red alert for rainfall and possible flooding/water logging in several districts of Kerala."

One team each will be deployed in Malappuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Kottayam, Kannur and Kollam while two teams will be stationed in Idukki.

The state government has already sought the assistance of the Army and the Air Force to launch rescue operations. In one of the heaviest rains in recent years, the high ranges of central and south Kerala are experiencing a situation almost similar to that of what the state faced during the time of the devastating floods of 2018 and 2019 but authorities said everything was under control and there was no need for any panic.

Several people have been injured and displaced in rain-related incidents Kerala where dams in many districts are nearing its full capacity and small towns and villages in the hilly areas are totally cut off from the outside world. However, the rescue teams of the state police and fire force could not reach the affected areas due to floods and adverse weather conditions prevailing there.

"The situation is serious," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. He, however, said the latest weather forecast indicates that the situation is not going to get worse.

Officials said that personnel of the army, air force and the navy were on the way to Koottickal and Peruvanthanam--the two hilly villages falling under Kottayam and Idukki districts respectively--where an overflowing river swept through houses, displacing and isolating many.

State Cooperation Minister VN Vasavan, who reached the neighbourhood of these landslide-hit villages, said that bodies of two women and a child who died were recovered while search was on to recover the body of a man who also lost his life in the incident. He said that at least 12 people are missing from these villages.

Man, woman die in car

In a separate rain related incident, a man and a woman--both 30 years old-- died as their car was swept away in the flood waters in Kanjar in Idukki district, police said. Their bodies have been recovered, they said.

Talking to PTI, Idukki district collector Sheeba George said that eight persons are reported missing in the landslip accompanied by heavy rains at Kokkayar in the district. She said that rescue efforts were affected due to the subsequent landslips which happened in the area late in the evening. Four houses have been swept away due to the landslides. The extent of damage could be assessed only in the morning, the collector said.

Visuals have emerged on social media from various parts of Kottayam district, including a KSRTC bus stuck in floodwater and local people rescuing passengers from it.

Meanwhile, two children had a miraculous escape after a portion of the wall of their house collapsed in incessant rains on Friday night at Chempakamangalam in the capital district where rains have been battering the city and rural areas alike since last night. The wall collapsed on the bed, where the children were asleep, but they escaped with minor injuries, family sources said.

Government authorities have advised people against visiting tourist places and going near rivers and other water bodies in view of heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram.

Destruction of roads was reported in many places including in Kollam and Kottayam districts while severe waterlogging made life miserable in Kuttanad region, popularly known as the 'rice bowl' of the state spread in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

The Thrissur district administration urged people living in low-lying and other disaster prone areas and on the banks of rivers to move to safer places. Fishing boats have been prohibited from venturing into the sea, they added.

Forces deployed to rescue

According to a defence spokesperson, Mi-17 and Sarang Helicopters are already in standby mode to meet the requirements but they could not start operations as the weather at Kottayam is still bad. "All the bases under Southern Air Command have been put on high alert in view of the prevalent weather situation in Kerala," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Indian army has already deployed personnel to the flood affected areas. One column consisting of one officer, 2 JCOs and 30 other ranks of army personnel already moved to Kanjirappally, Kottayam district from Pangode military station...," the statement said.

The Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy said it is fully ready for assisting local administration in rescue operations. "Diving & Rescue teams are ready to be deployed at short notice. Helicopters stand-by to be launched once weather is conducive for Air Ops,", it said in a tweet.

In a statement, CM Pinarayi said that all government agencies have been directed to take necessary steps to rescue people from the affected regions and evacuate those living in areas prone to landslides and floods. He also directed the district collectors to open relief camps to relocate the affected people. He said that the camps should function strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

No treks to Sabarimala temple

In the wake of warning that the rains would continue till October 19, it was also decided not to allow pilgrims to trek to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, situated in a dense forest in Pathanamthitta district, till October 18. The temple was opened at 5pm today for 'Thula masam' poojas.

Higher educational institutions, which were scheduled to open on October 18, will start on October 20, the statement said.

Appealing to the people of the state to keep extra vigil in the next 24 hours, the CM said in a Facebook post that the rains have already hit the south and central districts and it would intensify in the northern districts also by the evening as per the weather forecast.

The water level in some rivers is expected to rise and shutters of certain dams are likely to be opened, he said, adding that those living in its catchment areas should be ready to follow the instructions of authorities.

The CM also said a red warning has been sounded for the dams under KSEB, including Kakki dam in Pathanamthitta, Sholayar in Thrissur, Kundala and Kallarkutti in Idukki.

A red warning has also been issued for Chulliyar dam in Palakkad and Peechi dam in Thrissur, which are under the irrigation department.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said necessary precautions have been taken. "We have asked the district collectors to issue warnings to people residing along the river banks," Rajan said.