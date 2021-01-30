Kerala pay revision recommends minimum salary of Rs 23,000 for govt employees

The salary changes would come into effect from July 1, 2019.

news Finance

The eleventh pay revision commission of Kerala has recommended that the minimum salary of government employees be fixed at Rs 23,000 and the maximum at Rs 1,66,800. The salary change would be effective from July 1, 2019. Considering the financial situation that the state government is going through, the commission report says it has only recommended limited salary hikes and benefits. The commission headed by chairman and retired IAS official K Mohandas presented the report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.

An amount of Rs 4,810 crore will be needed to meet the salary hikes and allowances. Minimum increment to salary is Rs 700 and maximum is Rs 3,400. Minimum HRA (House Rent Allowance) is 1,200 and maximum is Rs 10,000, which is four to 10% of the basic pay. City Compensatory Allowance will be stopped. The dearance allowance (DA) till July 2019 will be merged with the salary and the filament benefit will be 10%

New pensions will be 1.38 times more than before. This would also come to effect from July 1, 2019. Minimum pension has been fixed at Rs 11,500 and maximum at Rs 83,400. For family pension, a minimum of Rs 11,500 will be paid while the maximum is Rs 50,040.

A parent care leave of maximum duration of a year will be provided with 40% salary. A similar child care leave will also be given to look after children up to three years of age. Paternity leave has been increased to 15 days (from the early 10). Adoptive parents will also be eligible for this leave.

Salaries of part time contingent employees have been raised to a minimum of Rs 11,500 and a maximum of Rs 22,970. Death-Cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) has been increased from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. The next pay revision is expected in 2026.