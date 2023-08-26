Kerala man, who sexually assaulted teen girl and left her in a locked house, arrested

In the statement given to the police, she said that she was threatened, abducted and raped by the accused. She also said that Junaid had filmed the crime.

news Crime

Three days after a 19-year-old college student was found tied up and stripped naked in a house near Thottilpalam in Kozhikode, the accused Junaid (26) was arrested. Junaid was arrested on August 26, Saturday under abduction and rape charges.

The teen had gone missing on August 23, Wednesday from Nadapuram. A day later, she was found in a deserted house, owned by Junaid. Police also seized 5.7 grams of the drug MDMA from the house. According to the police, Junaid had returned from UAE a few days back, and lived alone in the house as his parents were still abroad.

Nadapuram police had issued a lookout notice for Junaid on August 25, Friday. There were also protests by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in Thottilpalam seeking immediate arrest of the accused. Following the missing complaint filed by the girlś parents, police tracked down her mobile phone signal and rescued her by breaking into the house. She was taken to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital for treatment.

Junaid is being questioned by an investigation team headed by Nadapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police. Police are also looking into the possibility of involvement of more people in the crime.